 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Auckland Council trying to make building houses easier to deal with city's fast growing population

share

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

The housing taskforce is made up from council members and the building industry.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Jessica Mutch

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:23
2
The All Blacks' newest recruit is pushing for a spot in the side for Test series against the Lions.

Watch: Hulking All Black Ngani Laumape put himself through gruelling chin-ups routine


3
Daniel Kopa, wife Calli and their four young daughters.

'It honestly feels like Dann is looking down on his girls'- funeral for young father of four fatally struck by car to be held on Wednesday

00:20
4
Jordie has graduated from being called "bub" to "udon" by his older brother.

'He's like a skinny white noodle' – big brother Beauden Barrett explains Jordie's cruel new nickname

00:30
5
The connection is being billed as the biggest transport transformation in Auckland since the Harbour Bridge was opened in 1959.

More Auckland Waterview Tunnel tickets up for grabs, after 42,000 tickets snapped up in less than one day

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ