Auckland Council says criticised fireworks image wasn't edited, taking in 2011

Auckland Council says a celebratory New Year's Day photo that has been criticised online was not 'Photoshopped'.

The new decade has started with a bright and colourful bang in Auckland.

At 12:01am on New Years Day, Auckland Council shared an image of the fireworks display at the Sky Tower.

The image was met with accusations of editing, and many commented on the post saying the picture had been poorly changed. 

The image posted by Auckland Council to welcome in 2020. Source: Auckland Council / Facebook

1 NEWS contacted Auckland Council to clarify the origins of the image, with a member of the council’s media team saying the photo was a pre-programmed post set-up before the social media team went on leave.

The media spokesperson says Auckland Council does not have a social media team on duty over the public holiday period so posts of this nature are pre-programmed for release on the relevant dates.

The photo was was taken during the 2011 Rugby World Cup, which was held in New Zealand, and not edited. 

