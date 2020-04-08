Auckland Council 'rich list' shows seven staff paid more than Prime Minister

A report detailing the salaries of the highest-paid staff at Auckland Council and its subsidiaries has been released this morning, showing there are seven people paid more than Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance released the “Auckland Town Hall Rich List”, which shows 86 staff are currently paid more than $250,000. Of those, seven are paid more than the Prime Minister, whose salary sits at $471,000, and 48 are paid more than Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, who is on a salary of $296,000.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes said the list was “an exercise in transparency and accountability”.

“If someone is paid more than a Government minister, ratepayers should at the very least know who they are and what they do."

The Auckland Council has objected to the release, stating in a letter to the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union earlier this month that not all of the numbers are accurate.

"We accept that that there is a degree of public interest in transparency and accountability for the value of council attributes to the carrying out of senior roles," the letter reads. "However, there is strong privacy interest in the renumeration of an individual person."

The list shows 24 of those listed are employees of Auckland Transport, 11 are from Watercare, six are from Regional Facilities Auckland, five are from ATEED, and five are from Panuku Development.

Included in the seven paid more than Ms Ardern are Watercare CEO Raveen Jaduram at $775,000, Auckland Transport CEO Shane Ellison at $540,000 and Auckland Council’s director of infrastructure and environmental services Barry Potter.

Of note, 71 per cent of those listed are men, with all six staff members paid more than $500,000 being male.

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance said research for the "rich list" was undertaken in cooperation with the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union, who plan to publish equivalent rich lists for councils across the country – a practice undertaken in Britain since 2007 by the UK TaxPayers’ Alliance.

"The UK Rich List makes for interesting comparisons. Essex County Council, which has a population similar to Auckland – about 1.4 million – pays 28 staff salaries higher than NZ$250,000, compared to Auckland Council’s 86," Ms Holmes said.

"The bureaucrats named in our list aren’t just well-paid – they enjoy a level of job security that insulates them from the current pressures facing Aucklanders who fund these high salaries through rates and levies, irrespective of their ability to pay.

Ms Holmes added compiling this list was not easy as Auckland Council and its CCOs preferred to provide remuneration ‘bands’ rather than exact salaries, so midpoints of those given figures were used.

The CCOs also refused to provide exact job titles, meaning some extrapolation was required to match names with salaries.

"While we would prefer the Council to publicise this kind of information itself with more detail, we are releasing our best effort now in the hope that it will spark debate within the public and around the council table."

With the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic becoming clearer by the day, the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says now is the time for some on the list to follow the lead of others on large salaries.

"The release of the rich list comes as ratepayers’ livelihoods are threatened by the fallout of Covid-19. Despite this, Auckland Council is considering yet another rate hike of 2.5 or 3.5 per cent.

“Our message to the mayor is to look at costs within council before squeezing ratepayers during an economic crisis.

"We welcome early reports of salary cuts planned for council CEOs, but the Town Hall Rich List demonstrates these cuts can and must go far deeper."