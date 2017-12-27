TODAY |

Auckland Council pushes for private fireworks ban

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

Auckland Council is hoping to garner support from other councils in an effort to ban the sale of private fireworks.

In February, the council voted to support a ban on the private use of fireworks. The matter is now to go before Local Government New Zealand's annual general meeting in two weeks' time.

However, in order to ban sales to the public, the government will have to change the law.

Auckland councillor Cathy Casey, who has led the charge, will attend the meeting and hopes LGNZ will help lobby for change.

"There was overwhelming support for it from the public of Auckland. Over 90 percent of submissions said they would support a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks," Ms Casey said.

"I think people are just tired of the stress, the injury, the damage to property, the careless use of fireworks. There's a mood for change."

She said other councils like Porirua City Council and Waimakariri District Council had already publicly signalled their interest in a ban.

"The time is right, the pressure on emergency services is huge and it's not just one night of the year, it's for many weeks before and after that night of the year.

"I really, really hope it goes through. The next step of the process would be that Local Government New Zealand tells the government 'we support you moving an amendment to your legislation to ban the private use and sale of fireworks'."

Late last year an almost 18,000-signature petition was presented to parliament, calling for the retail sale of fireworks to be prohibited.

It was received by Green Party MP Gareth Hughes, who has called for the government to listen to the public.

Ms Casey and fellow councillor Fa'anana Efeso Collins wrote seeking a meeting to discuss the issue with Environment Minister David Parker.

He responded yesterday to say he would consider an invitation after learning of LGNZ's response.

"Changing the existing fireworks regulation is not on the government's agenda at present," he said.

"Any such change would apply across the country, so would need to be carefully considered."

Mr Parker said an amendment limiting the misuse of fireworks 10 years ago had "noticeably decreased" fireworks-related injuries and property damage.

rnz.co.nz

Fireworks (file picture).
Fireworks (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Kane Williamson and others abandoned celebrating the five-run win to check on the upset batsman.
Black Caps' sportsmanship shines again as players console collapsed Carlos Brathwaite after heartbreaking finish
2
If Comanchero gang think they can take on Mongrel Mob in NZ 'they'll be in for a shock', ex-Aussie cop says
3
In this photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, a back bear lays on a closet shelf Friday, June 21, 2019, in Missoula, Mont. Authorities say a black bear somehow locked itself inside a Montana home and then nestled onto a closet shelf that wasn't too hard, wasn't too soft, but just right for a nap. Missoula County sheriff's officials say the bear just yawned when deputies knocked on the window and unlocked the door in an attempt to coax it to leave. (Missoula County Sheriff's via AP)
Black bear enters US home, settles in for nap in closet
4
Smith teased his dad can be a bit loud on the sidelines - whether it's a Kiwis Test or under-11s game.
Brandon Smith shares special moment with dad in the stands after Kiwis Test - 'He does everything for us kids'
5
The Kiwis fullback stopped Johnson from claiming a hat-trick against Tonga.
Shaun Johnson awards Kiwis try to teammate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck: 'I lost paper-scissors-rock'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Westpac rescue helicopter launching

'This will save lives' - Government announce $2 million investment into GPS technology
02:41
Marshall said thought's of his late grandfather and his son in the stands came to him in the emotional moment.

Benji Marshall proud of tears during national anthem - 'It's not embarrassing, it's passion'
00:55
Minister of Children, Tracey Martin, made the announcement today after the incident last month.

'Too much finger pointing and abuse of individuals' - social workers' union on Oranga Tamariki baby uplift
Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.

IRD error where babies were sent income tax letters cost taxpayers more than $80k, wasted half a tonne of paper