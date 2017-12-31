Auckland Council pushes to ban the sale of fireworks to general public

The Auckland Council say they're requesting the Government ban the sale of fireworks to members of the general public in a bid to end their private use.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a press release today they say the decision comes after obtaining public feedback on the issue supporting a ban.

The feedback was gathered as part of the consultation on the council’s review of the Public Safety and Nuisance Bylaw.

There were 518 claims made to ACC for fireworks-related injuries in 2016.

More than $254,781 was paid out for these, as well as for some accidents suffered in 2015 or earlier.