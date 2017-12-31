 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland Council pushes to ban the sale of fireworks to general public

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Auckland Council say they're requesting the Government ban the sale of fireworks to members of the general public in a bid to end their private use.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 01: The SkyTower firework display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. The pyrotechnic display includes 500kgs of fireworks, 1 tonne of equipment and 10 kilometres of wire were used in the display set up. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Source: 1 NEWS

In a press release today they say the decision comes after obtaining public feedback on the issue supporting a ban.

The feedback was gathered as part of the consultation on the council’s review of the Public Safety and Nuisance Bylaw.

There were 518 claims made to ACC for fireworks-related injuries in 2016.

More than $254,781 was paid out for these, as well as for some accidents suffered in 2015 or earlier.

Of the 2016 claims, 71 were made for sparklers, which are often given to children as a 'safe option'.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

00:15
2
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years


00:15
3
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Watch: The moment a beaming Nico Porteous steps on the podium to receive Winter Olympics bronze

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:15
5
The 16-year-old couldn't stop smiling during the medal ceremony, breaking a 26-year medal drought for NZ in the Winter Olympics.

Watch gleeful NZ snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott throw her hands in the air after winning bronze medal at Winter Olympics

00:14
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

Porteous, 16, secured third place with fellow Kiwi Beau-James Wells finishing in fourth place at the men's freeski halfpipe final.

Photos of the five National Party MPs in contention for the role of National Party leader

10 quick questions: The National Party leadership contenders

Find out what they were like at school and the most courageous thing they've ever done.


00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal with bronze in South Korea.

04:53
It has been seven years since the Christchurch earthquake took 185 lives.

'Incredible things have happened amidst the rubble' - PM speaks of hope and optimism at Christchurch earthquake memorial

At 12.51pm, the same time the earthquake struck seven years ago, a minute's silence was observed.

00:50
The Kiwi Green Light singer also beat off Bjork and Alicia Keys.

Video: Watch the moment Lorde wins Brit Award, beats Taylor Swift and others for Top International Solo Artist

The Green Light singer beats out a big-time field including Pink.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 