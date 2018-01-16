 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland Council posts $967 million surplus over last six months

share

Source:

NZN

Auckland Council has posted a six-month, $976 million surplus, despite saying it faced increasing pressure to invest in infrastructure to keep up with population growth.

Storm clouds over Auckland (file picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

The surplus after tax, gains and losses for the six-months ending December 31, 2017, came off $3003m in revenue that was $226m higher than the prior year.

The council had $8246m in total net group debt, an increase of $277m in the last six months, and total assets of $49.2 billion, up by $1.8b from June 30, 2017.

Council's acting group chief financial officer Matthew Walker says the figures reflected the pressure of Auckland's fast paced population growth.

"As Auckland continues to grow, so do the infrastructure requirements within the Auckland region," he said.

"The need to balance the council's investment programme with the demand on council's services and resources remains a challenge."

He said the results were in-line with the council's efforts to keep rates charges at "manageable levels", control debt and meet its 10-year budget goals.

He said Auckland Council spent $760m on infrastructure during the six-month period, as well as $1.7b in the last financial year.

This included $149m on water and wastewater projects, $72m on transport and travel demand management, $220m on roads and footpaths, and $79m on parks and community facilities.

"The council's credit ratings of AA (stable) from Standard and Poor's and Aa2 from Moody's were reaffirmed in October 2017," he said.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Sky TV's subscriptions now cheaper as company splits Basic package in two

2

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

00:41
3
The Auckland side are looking for their first Super Rugby title since 2003.

Veteran All Blacks star Jerome Kaino confirms NZ departure to play club rugby in France

01:34
4
Dove Love lives at Gloriavale and was baptised at the age of six and committed herself to doing God's will.

New TVNZ Gloriavale series returning for Kiwi audiences in May

05:25
5
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

00:14
Heavy snow in parts of Britain is causing disruptions to road, rail and air travel.

Watch: Extremely rare snowfall covers London streets as 'Beast from the East' storm arrives in UK

Between 1981 and 2010 there were just 2.5 days where it snowed on the city's streets.


01:34
Dove Love lives at Gloriavale and was baptised at the age of six and committed herself to doing God's will.

New TVNZ Gloriavale series returning for Kiwi audiences in May

Gloriavale: The Return features the secluded West Coast community and will revisit Dove Love and Paul and Pearl, who played large parts in TVNZ's previous series.

ACT leader criticised as 'super gross' by Greens MP over t-shirt with silhouette of woman and phrase 'Got Meat?'

David Seymour wore the shirt at an Auckland University barbeque.

00:41
The Auckland side are looking for their first Super Rugby title since 2003.

Veteran All Blacks star Jerome Kaino confirms NZ departure to play club rugby in France

The 34-year-old announced the move this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 