Auckland Council passes 'emergency budget' with 3.5% rates rise

Auckland’s councillors today have endorsed an overall rates increase of 3.5 per cent as part of its “emergency budget” in response to Covid-19.

That’s despite most submitters to the council’s consultation of the budget saying they preferred a rates increase of 2.5 per cent or less. Only 28 per cent opted for a 3.5 per cent rates increase, and 25 per cent wanted a zero increase.

However, a zero increase wasn’t being considered by the council’s governing body due to its severe impact on council services and investment in transport, parks and community projects.

The 3.5 per cent option was finalised today and voted in by 18 of the 21 of the councillors. It aimed to plug some of Auckland Council’s $750 million fiscal hole following the pandemic.

Councillors Greg Sayers, Chris Fletcher and John Watson voted against the 3.5 per cent rates increase.

Meanwhile, household rates are set to increase about 4.4 per cent. Water bills are also set to increase.

Mayor Phil Goff said he didn’t expect at the time Aucklanders were consulted that Council would need an additional $224 million for the city’s water infrastructure. He said it aimed to reduce the risk of severe water restrictions in future as forecasts were predicting a dry spring and summer.

He said he recognised people would be suffering as a result of Covid-19, and set aside $50 million for rates relief and suspended the targeted rate on visitor accommodation.

The mayor told councillors this afternoon that the pandemic “has had a huge impact on our city and the revenue of this council”.

“There are no soft options left … we did look at all options,” he said.

“Borrowing wasn’t the simple answer, so we had to look at cutting.”

He said the council had already looked at cutting about $200 million in expenditure this year as it looked to a “smaller” and “leaner” operation “in the difficult economic times we find ourselves in”. Mr Goff said the cuts still had to take into account the infrastructure pressure that the city was under, such as its need for water amid the drought.

He said 600 temporary staff had already lost their jobs, and the equivalent of 500 full-time permanent staff would go.

He said voluntary pay cuts of 10 to 20 per cent were already in place among staff and councillors.