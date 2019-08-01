Auckland Council looks at options for disposing of paper as nation 'drowning in' the waste

New Zealand is "drowning in" paper waste and Auckland Council says a new processing plant to recycle the product is urgently needed to solve the issue.

The council has been looking at other ways to dispose of the tonnes of waste as reliance on other countries is becoming unsustainable.

Each year, New Zealand produces 600,000 tonnes of paper and cardboard waste.

Oji Fibre Solutions chief executive Jon Ryder told 1 NEWS, "Whilst the focus has been on plastic, which is such a huge issue for New Zealand to deal with, there is a real awareness that paper is critical. We're literally drowning in paper."

Previously our paper waste had been shipped to China, but they are no longer taking it unless it is of high quality, Mr Ryder said.

A recent study by Auckland Council found one central plant to process all the nation's paper would be viable, adding it was urgently needed.

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage agreed, saying New Zealand needs to deal with its waste here. There's $40 million in the Provincial Growth Fund for waste projects, she added.