Auckland Council issues plea for boaties to stay away from Great Barrier Island

Auckland Council has issued a plea for boaties to stay away from Aotea-Great Barrier Island

It comes as Easter weekend has seen more boaties floating level four lockdown rules to visit the island.

“We appreciate the temptation to get out on the water for the long weekend, however it puts unnecessary strain on emergency services and local supplies,” Kate Crawford, GM of Auckland Emergency Management, said.

“Aotea-Great Barrier Island is one of Auckland’s more isolated communities. It cannot easily support an influx of visitors during the lockdown period when everyone should be staying home,” she said.

“We ask boaties to stay home during the lockdown. This is to ensure your own safety, not create unnecessary work for emergency services and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to isolated parts of Auckland, like Aotea-Great Barrier Island.”

The Auckland Police Maritime Unit says it has conducted a number of patrols around Aotea, and other islands, since the country moved to alert level four.

Auckland City Police's Inspector Grant Tetzlaff says the team have engaged with a number of those out on the water and on boats to ensure people are aware of the restrictions in place.

“The Health Notice is quite clear in that recreational maritime activities – like boating or fishing – are not permitted at this time,” he said.

“The vast majority of those we have spoken with have been following the rules and are cooperative.

“In some instances people we have come across have been advised to return to the area in Auckland they are supposed to staying. Police have issued warnings in some cases.”