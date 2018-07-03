 

Auckland Council investigating after more than 30 sheep die after being attacked by two dogs

India Leishman  

1 NEWS Reporter

Auckland Council is investigating a brutal dog attack that's left more than 30 sheep dead after they were mauled by two dogs at an address in Pukekohe yesterday.

A farmer shot both dogs following the incident, killing one instantly while the other was followed back to a property and impounded by an animal management officer.

The injured dog was then taken to the vet where its gunshot wound was treated. It is now being held at an animal shelter.

The Council's Manager Animal Management, Sarah Anderson told 1 NEWS: "Over thirty sheep were killed as a result of the attack, with a number having to be be euthanised as a result of their injuries".

Details of the attack were also posted on a Facebook community page, were residents shared concern that it wasn’t the first attack of its kind to happen in the area.

One user commented about a similar attack involving guinea pigs while another said she knew of cats that had been killed by dogs in Pukekohe.

Council staff have been at the Kauri Road address since the incident took place and says investigations are continuing today.

Neither the SPCA or Police were called to this job. 

Sunrise on green farm field in New Zealand

