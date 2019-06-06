Auckland Council gives 'satisfactory' grade to caravan park that made trespass complaint against John Campbell

Despite Housing Minister Phil Twyford calling a West Auckland caravan park that's come under fire for its poor living conditions not fit for children to live in, Auckland Council says the communal areas are in a "satisfactory condition".

Council officials declined to appear on camera when requested by 1 NEWS yesterday, after Breakfast's John Campbell was issues a trespass notice while investigating the units in Western Park Village in Ranui, where rentals cost up to $500 a week.

The housing crisis means for some people the units are their everyday life but they have no toilet, bathroom, or stove top - only communal facilities and very little space to bring up children in.

Hundreds of children and families live at the campground, and social agencies have been raising concerns about it for decades. Bernie Smith of the Monte Cecilia Housing Trust is among those who have spoken out.

"The facilities you've shown are unacceptable for vulnerable families to be living in and paying the level of rent they are," he said.

"Those children are already vulnerable and placed at greater risk by being in a facility like this because there's absolutely no screening."

Sanitation issues are the responsibility of Auckland Council, but the council says a planned inspection of the communal areas of the campground was carried out last week and found the kitchens and bathrooms to be in a "satisfactory condition".

They also said there is no requirement for ongoing inspections of motels and boarding houses.

