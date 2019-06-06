TODAY |

Auckland Council gives 'satisfactory' grade to caravan park that made trespass complaint against John Campbell

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Social Issues

Despite Housing Minister Phil Twyford calling a West Auckland caravan park that's come under fire for its poor living conditions not fit for children to live in, Auckland Council says the communal areas are in a "satisfactory condition".

Council officials declined to appear on camera when requested by 1 NEWS yesterday, after Breakfast's John Campbell was issues a trespass notice while investigating the units in Western Park Village in Ranui, where rentals cost up to $500 a week. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    There are calls for the Government to work harder to help vulnerable Kiwis with good housing. Source: 1 NEWS

    The housing crisis means for some people the units are their everyday life but they have no toilet, bathroom, or stove top - only communal facilities and very little space to bring up children in.

    Hundreds of children and families live at the campground, and social agencies have been raising concerns about it for decades. Bernie Smith of the Monte Cecilia Housing Trust is among those who have spoken out.

    "The facilities you've shown are unacceptable for vulnerable families to be living in and paying the level of rent they are," he said.

    "Those children are already vulnerable and placed at greater risk by being in a facility like this because there's absolutely no screening."

    Sanitation issues are the responsibility of Auckland Council, but the council says a planned inspection of the communal areas of the campground was carried out last week and found the kitchens and bathrooms to be in a "satisfactory condition".

    They also said there is no requirement for ongoing inspections of motels and boarding houses.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Phil Twyford told Breakfast’s John Campbell the Government is doing all it can to solve the housing crisis. Source: 1 NEWS

      The Social Development Ministry says it doesn't use Western Park for emergency housing, but people can use their accommodation payments to stay where they wish and the ministry doesn't monitor the standards of those.

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        Social agencies have been raising concerns about Ranui’s Western Park Village for decades. Source: 1 NEWS
        More From
        New Zealand
        Auckland
        Social Issues
        MOST
        POPULAR STORIES
        1
        Police file burglary charges against three survivors injured in Waikato shooting that resulted in another's death
        2
        In this Dec. 2016 photo provided by Tracey Calanog shows Michelle Paul and David Paul, along with their dog Zooey, in Hawaii. The couple from Texas died while vacationing in Fiji. Health officials in Fiji say they don't yet have an answer on why a Texas couple died while vacationing on the island, but say influenza has been ruled out as a potential cause. Michelle Paul's father, Marc Calanog said that he got a call that Michelle was dead on May 25, 2019, and that David Paul was dead two days later. (Tracey Calanog via AP)
        No answers into mysterious deaths of US couple who fell ill then died in Fiji
        3
        Christchurch quake housing sits empty amid homelessness
        4
        Eight-year-old rescued after unicorn floatie drifts out to sea in US
        5
        There are calls for the Government to work harder to help vulnerable Kiwis with good housing.
        John Campbell issued trespass notice while investigating caravan park declared unfit for children
        MORE FROM
        New Zealand
        MORE
        05:10
        Disability Connect board chairwoman Colleen Brown talks about the findings on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

        NZ's disabled community 'disempowered', suffer human rights violations – report
        00:58
        Ms Ardern and Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash said the cameras are just the first phase to create more sustainable fisheries.

        Commercial fishing vessels at risk of encountering Māui dolphins to operate with on-board cameras

        'You don't expect that sort of stuff' - Answers sought after four people shot in rural Waikato
        00:49

        Yoghurt pots, margarine tubs help resurface New Plymouth road in NZ-first recycling trial