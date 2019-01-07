Auckland Council encourages 15km/h speed limit for e-scooters in busy areas

Auckland Council is asking e-scooter operators to make it impossible for their vehicles to go faster than 15km/h in busy areas.

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison said operators were being encouraged to introduce "slow-speed zones" via geofencing, which automatically reduces speeds in busy use areas.

The zones can only be encouraged but not enforced by the council, however, all three operators had agreed to them.

"We were heartened to see that each operator proposed geo-fencing in their applications. Slow-speed zones in high use areas make it safer for e-scooter users and pedestrians to share footpaths and for riders to use road and cycleways," Mr Ellison said.

"Lowered speeds are also a reminder to scooter users that they are in an area where they must take extra care, always on the lookout for others," he said.

The council had taken on board feedback from disability groups, including the vision impaired, when recommending slow-speed zones, which include the precinct around the Blind Foundation in Parnell.

There will be a maximum of 1875 scooters licenced to operate in the new trial, 175 more than in the first.

The new trial begins on June 12 and runs until the end of October.

Areas to be geofenced: