 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland Council defends ‘watch and wait’ approach to unstable land that caused massive landslide

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland officials are being slammed by locals for their 'watch and wait' approach to the Birkenhead landslide which they say has left them vulnerable.

Some Birkenhead residents claim the inaction left them in a vulnerable position.

The slip caused serious issues for the North Shore community last year when it gave way, with businesses losing customers due to parking issues, as well as the impact it had on homes.

Now after a special geo-technical report the best recommended advice has been to sit and wait, even after engineers knew something wasn't right. 

The land had been monitored every month for two years before it gave way, but no costly stabilising options were put in place to prevent the slips. 

Auckland Council geotech engineer, Ross Roberts said the council is doing what they were told was best.

"They went out to a professional engineering firm and that firm recommended doing monitoring... with hindsight you can throw all sorts of criticism around but the the truth is they followed the best advice they could get," said Mr Roberts.

Residents say it's not good enough and feel like they are stuck with no options.

"Even if we decided to move who wants to buy the place.. nobody... only someone who doesn't know about the hole, but everybody knows," says resident Sonia Corlett. 

Any decisions on what to do with the land are still a long way off. 

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

LIVE: Black Caps top order collapses, losing five quick wickets as they chase England's 234 in Wellington

2
Images of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new Sandringham home

Photos: Take a look inside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's newly-bought quiet suburban home

3
Jordan Taufua and Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders celebrates Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders try against the Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Ruthless Crusaders put Stormers to the sword in Christchurch

00:15
4
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

Watch as Ish Sodhi's perfect wrong-un leaves England batsman flabbergasted

00:24
5
Police discovered the children aged 11, 13 and 14, living among piles of rubbish and their own faeces.

California couple charged with child cruelty for keeping their children in plywood box home

00:15
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

LIVE: Black Caps top order collapses, losing five quick wickets as they chase England's 234 in Wellington

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's third ODI between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 