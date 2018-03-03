Auckland Council defends ‘watch and wait’ approach to unstable land that caused massive landslide

Auckland officials are being slammed by locals for their 'watch and wait' approach to the Birkenhead landslide which they say has left them vulnerable.

The slip caused serious issues for the North Shore community last year when it gave way, with businesses losing customers due to parking issues, as well as the impact it had on homes.

Now after a special geo-technical report the best recommended advice has been to sit and wait, even after engineers knew something wasn't right.

The land had been monitored every month for two years before it gave way, but no costly stabilising options were put in place to prevent the slips.

Auckland Council geotech engineer, Ross Roberts said the council is doing what they were told was best.

"They went out to a professional engineering firm and that firm recommended doing monitoring... with hindsight you can throw all sorts of criticism around but the the truth is they followed the best advice they could get," said Mr Roberts.

Residents say it's not good enough and feel like they are stuck with no options.

"Even if we decided to move who wants to buy the place.. nobody... only someone who doesn't know about the hole, but everybody knows," says resident Sonia Corlett.