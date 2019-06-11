Auckland Council declares climate emergency, Hawke's Bay Regional Council plans similar move

By Rowan Quinn and Anusha Bradley of rnz.co.nz

Waiata Rameka-Tupe with the dead New Zealand sea turtle named Tama Kahurangi, which had a stomach full of plastic, at packed Auckland Council meeting. Source: rnz.co.nz

Auckland Council has declared a climate emergency after a meeting that had young Aucklanders front and centre pushing for the move.

Auckland Council has decided after a meeting of the Environment Committee to declare a climate emergency after several groups made submissions to the frequent applause and cheers from the packed public gallery.

Elated activists young and old leapt to their feet and cheered an applauded as the motion was passed unanimously.

The groups had told the jam-packed meeting many of them would be voting this election and their votes depended on what councillors would decide.

Waiata Rameka-Tupe from the group Climate Conscious Mana Rangatahi brought a dead, stuffed New Zealand sea turtle to the table with her saying it had died because its stomach was filled with plastic.

Ms Rameka-Tupe said they were excited the council had made the declaration but her group warned it would be watching carefully to see they followed up with action.

Representing the school climate strikers, Generation Zero, Sidd Mehita, put the council on notice if they wanted their votes.

"We need to see you have skin in the game," he said.

It was not just young people speaking today, with activist Rosie Gee telling the council was time to stop using soft words like "encourage" when it comes to making change.

Policy change was the best way to limit climate change and it was needed now, she said.

Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion Auckland at Auckland Council Environment Committee meeting. Source: rnz.co.nz

The Environment Committee includes every member of the council, so its decisions are binding immediately without having to go through further council processes.

Canterbury Regional Council was the first council in the country to declare a climate emergency last month, and Nelson City Council followed soon after.

Council's commitment

In a press release, the council said the declaration meant it was committing to:

Robustly and visibly incorporate climate change considerations into work programmes and decisions

Provide strong local government leadership in the face of climate change, including working with local and central government partners to ensure a collaborative response

Advocate strongly for greater central government leadership and action on climate change

Increase the visibility of our climate change work

Lead by example in monitoring and reducing the council's greenhouse gas emissions

Include climate change impact statements on all council committee reports

Councillors also voted that all reports presented by staff to decision making committees should include a climate impact statement.

All supported the declaration, but several said the council did not have a handle on the problem and would need to make major, concrete changes if the declaration was to be meaningful.

A significant slip at Cape Kidnappers in the Hawke's Bay narrowly missed two walkers in February. Source: rnz.co.nz

A declaration was hoped to be made at a meeting of the council's Environment and Services Committee next Wednesday, Hawke's Bay Regional Council chair Rex Graham said.

Councillors were unanimous in their desire to make a declaration, he said.

"It's just a formality ... because our council has been focused on this for at least three years."

"Our Long Term Plan was about that, our raising of stopbanks, our water programme and ensuring our province is ready for climate change ... our coastal strategy is probably the most advanced in New Zealand."

"We're there doing it in the streets, right now," he said.

Some councils that had already declared climate change emergencies needed to follow through with action, Mr Graham said.

"You can go around making these glamorous and glorious statements but you actually have to do the real work."

Napier City Council and Hastings District Council said they had not yet discussed making a declaration.

However, Napier City Council chief executive Wayne Jack said work was under way to review its district plan, including focusing growth in the future on the hills, such as behind Taradale.

"Council is committed to and doing significant work to the Coastal Hazards Strategy that is identified as leading New Zealand in its approach," Mr Jack said.