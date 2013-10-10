Auckland Council contractor involved as worker trapped between truck and tree

A worker was critically injured when he was trapped between a rubbish truck and a tree in an accident involving an Auckland Council contractor in East Auckland.

Police say emergency services were called to an incident in Golfland Drive in Goldfield at 11.24 am today.

A male had received critical injuries and was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Auckland Council says it has been informed of a workplace accident involving one of its contractors who was delivering rubbish bins to residents in the East Auckland area.

"Our thoughts are with the injured person and their family," said Barry Potter, the council's Director Infrastructure and Environmental Services.

"Council is liaising with the contractor and will provide any information that the Police or WorkSafe may require," he said.

Details of the workplace accident have been released by police, who are leading the current investigation, Mr Potter said.

Two people died in two other workplace accidents today.

A woman died in Hastings this morning after getting trapped in heavy machinery.

Police say a male died at an industrial site on Neilson Street in Auckland's Penrose in an incident involving a fork hoist.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 12.20pm and police say they are working to identify next of kin.