Auckland Council to consider letting pets on public transport

Following in the paw prints of Wellington – Auckland Council will be considering whether pets should be allowed on public transport.

A dog rides on a bus.

A dog rides on a bus.

Source: Judy Simms/Auckland Council

City Councillor Cathy Casey says it’s about time, as Auckland is on the back foot when it comes to animals.

From next month Auckland Transport will be doing a full review of the of the terms and conditions of use of public transport.

As part of that review AT will consider whether pets should be allowed on public transport.

The review will ask for feedback from public transport operators and the people of Auckland.

