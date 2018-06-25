Auckland Council to consider letting pets on public transport

Following in the paw prints of Wellington – Auckland Council will be considering whether pets should be allowed on public transport.

A dog rides on a bus. Source: Judy Simms/Auckland Council

City Councillor Cathy Casey says it’s about time, as Auckland is on the back foot when it comes to animals.

From next month Auckland Transport will be doing a full review of the of the terms and conditions of use of public transport.

As part of that review AT will consider whether pets should be allowed on public transport.