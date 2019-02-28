TODAY |

Auckland Council calls on Government to ban the public sale of fireworks - 'there is a mood for change'

Laura Twyman
Laura James
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Laura James
Auckland

Auckland Council is calling on the Government to ban the sale of fireworks to the public, to end their private use.

The majority of councillors voted in favour of requesting new legislation, following submissions indicating Aucklanders are in favour of the ban.

Around 8000 submissions were sent in last year, and close to 90 per cent of those were in favour of new legislation.

Councillors Cathy Casey and Fa'anana Efeso Collins raised the motion a year ago seeking support for legislation, many councillors have praised them for doing so.

Damien Grant gave this thoughts on TVNZ1’s Breakfast. Source: Breakfast

It’s been suggested that they go to Wellington to share the views of the Auckland public and council with Government.

Mayor Phil Goff, alongside other councillors, expressed fond memories of using fireworks, but said the opinion held by Aucklanders is clear.

"The privilege of having fireworks has been abused by too many," Councillor Chris Fletcher said.

"There is a mood for change, what we want to do is reduce harm," Councillor Casey said.

Councillor Collins said in place of the public sales, Auckland Council has a role to play in ensuring there are more public fireworks displays.

The council says 90 per cent of 8000 submissions were in favour of a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Laura James
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:23
The men were Dudley Sole Raroa and David Reginald Te Wira Eparaima, both 55, and 40-year-old Haki Graham Hiha.

'Haven’t had anything that tragic for a while' – first responders offered counselling to deal with triple-fatal crash

Sarah Jessica Parker launching range of wines in collaboration with New Zealand vineyard
07:06
Damien Grant gave this thoughts on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Banning private sale, use of fireworks would sacrifice quality of life for animals' comfort, importer says
04:47
Bali Haque, the chair of Tomorrow’s Schools taskforce, says bureaucracy needs to be swept away in the education system.

Cut bureaucracy in school system that 'creates inequality' and put in place 'education hubs' - expert