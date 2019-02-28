Auckland Council calls on Government to ban the public sale of fireworks - 'there is a mood for change'

Auckland Council is calling on the Government to ban the sale of fireworks to the public, to end their private use.

The majority of councillors voted in favour of requesting new legislation, following submissions indicating Aucklanders are in favour of the ban.

Around 8000 submissions were sent in last year, and close to 90 per cent of those were in favour of new legislation.

Councillors Cathy Casey and Fa'anana Efeso Collins raised the motion a year ago seeking support for legislation, many councillors have praised them for doing so.

It’s been suggested that they go to Wellington to share the views of the Auckland public and council with Government.

Mayor Phil Goff, alongside other councillors, expressed fond memories of using fireworks, but said the opinion held by Aucklanders is clear.

"The privilege of having fireworks has been abused by too many," Councillor Chris Fletcher said.

"There is a mood for change, what we want to do is reduce harm," Councillor Casey said.