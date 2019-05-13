Auckland Council approves free public transport for children on weekends

Children will be able to ride free on Auckland's public transport at weekends and public holidays from September.

The council's finance and performance committee has approved plans to set aside $643,000 to make the city's buses, trains and some ferries free for those aged up to 16-years-old during these times.

Auckland Transport estimates the fare free weekends will increase patronage by around 900,000 trips.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the free trips would encourage more people onto public transport at times when there were spare seats.

Waiheke buses are included in the free fares but ferries to and from the island will be exempt.