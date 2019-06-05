TODAY |

Auckland could be slammed with 120km/h winds, heavy rain to hit upper North Island

Heavy rain, squally thunderstorms and strong northerly winds are expected to arrive today across the upper North Island, including Auckland.

Brief periods of heavy rain are also expected for the far north of the South Island and the lower half of the North Island.

Gale-force winds of up to 120km/h are expected for Great Barrier Island, Auckland, Wellington and Marlborough.

Strong, cold southerly winds are forecast to spread across central and northern New Zealand, with heavy snow possible above 500 metres for eastern Marlborough, according to MetService.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region has urged swimmers, surfers, boat fishers, rock fishers and walkers to stay clear of all exposed beaches and rocky outcrops from today until Saturday as this severe weather could cause dangerous sea conditions.

The potentially extreme weather could cause waves to exceed 10 metres from Thursday through till Saturday.

Electricity providers are also on high alert as this wild weather sets in.

Lines companies say they're prepared with backup resources should power supplies be cut.

People are advised to put away garden furniture and trampolines.

    Strong winds and rain are forecast from tonight through till Saturday. Source: Breakfast


      Great Barrier Island, Auckland, Wellington and Marlborough are among the places bracing for winds of up to 120km/h. Source: Breakfast
