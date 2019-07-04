TODAY |

Auckland could be lashed with 35mm of rain an hour as MetService issues warnings

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Auckland

Aucklanders are being told to brace for rainfall of up to 35mm an hour, with a severe weather warning in place. 

MetService has issued a number of severe weather warnings as a front carrying heavy rain sweeps over much of the country today.

The front is expected to move east over the North Island today, bring localised downpours and possible snow to some areas.

Warnings or watches are in place for the regions in the top half of the North Island - from Taranaki, Taupō and Napier northwards.

Auckland Civil Defence tweeted that intermittent bursts of heavy rain are expected in the region until late this afternoon, with some downpours reaching intensities of 25-35 millimetres per hour.

Check the forecast in your region on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page

Surface flooding and slips are possible, and heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Motorists are reminded to lower their speed during rain and to maintain longer following distances, as rain can dramatically affect their ability to stop in an emergency.

Some snow is expected on the Napier-Taupō Road higher than 700 metres this evening and overnight, and some may settle on the road near the summit between 9pm and 3am.

Rain is also expected to turn into snow on the Desert Road above 800 metres tonight, with between four and eight centimetres of snow settling.

Auckland is currently experiencing a water shortage, with total water storage in Auckland's dams below 60 per cent of total capacity, and 30 per cent lower than what they usually are at this time of year.

However, the heavy rain today will not be sufficient to replenish the water supplies, with a longer period of sustained rain needed to totally refill them.

A rainfall intensity forecast for July 4, 2019 as of 2pm.
A rainfall intensity forecast for July 4, 2019 as of 2pm. Source: Windy.com
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rows of recent planted of young pine trees.
Forestry contractor calls for Immigration Minister’s resignation over visa delays
2
The Kentucky blaze caused so much heat it melted the lights of fire trucks.
Six million bottles worth of bourbon goes up in flames after inferno at Jim Beam warehouse
3
'No one wants to sell it, but our personal livelihoods are all at stake' - Farmers to vote on whether to sell up
4
Guy Heveldt was supposed to be filmed from the waist up during his live cross from the Cricket World Cup. Then Campbell intervened.
John Campbell calls out reporter for not bothering to put on pants during live cross
5
A streaker is tackled at New Zealand's Cricket World Cup clash with England
Streaker the highlight as media savage Black Caps' display against England
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30
Already this year, 455 people have been hospitalised with flu-related complications.

Health officials urge flu sufferers to stay home as influenza hits Christchurch hard
07:43
Netsafe chairman Rick Shera talked about the issue on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Government should hold Google to account over Grace Millane name suppression breach - law expert

Protest 'lunacy' tiring wider iwi, says Treaty claim negotiator
00:26
Authorities are uring residents of entire cities to get to safety.

Over 1 million people ordered to evacuate as heavy rain batters Japan