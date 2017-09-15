Auckland cops seize product relating to synthetic drugs worth $1.5 million

Waitemata Police have uncovered a significant amount of product relating to synthetic drugs, which if manufactured, has a street value of $1.5 million.

Synthetic drugs. Source: New Zealand Police.

The seizure of the product comes a day after police said synthetic drugs may have caused the deaths of 20 people in New Zealand and issued fresh calls for people with information to come forward.

Police said there has has been a number of arrests, the first comes as part of Operation Tiger, which is targeting the importation of psychoactive substances.

Detective inspector John Sutton said in a statement this afternoon that the investigation was launched after customs caught a kilogram each of AMB-Fubinaca and AB-Pinaca, which is often used to make synthetic drugs.

"Police have been working in the background and last month nine search warrants were executed in Auckland, Palmerston North and Christchurch," Mr Sutton said.

Synthetic drugs. Source: New Zealand Police.

"Our most significant find was a storage unit in Rodney where 11kg of finished synthetic drugs were found and another 1kg of AMB-Fubinaca.

"The 1kg located by Police and the 2kgs by Customs would be sufficient to manufacture around 150kg of synthetic drugs, that’s approximately 75,000, 2 gram doses of the drug, which is worth a street value of $1.5 million.

"The 11kgs of finished synthetic drugs located in the storage unit would have had an approximate street value of $110,000."

A 58-year-old man was arrested and was charged with a raft of offences including the importation, manufacturing and possession for supply of a psychoactive substance.

The man will appear in the North Shore District Court next week.

"Operation Tiger is ongoing and Police cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests as our enquiries continue," Mr Sutton said.

"In a separate unrelated investigation by West Auckland staff on behalf of the Coroner into two recent deaths suspected to be linked to synthetic drugs, Police have arrested three people for supplying the synthetic drugs the deceased are believed to have used."