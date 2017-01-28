 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland cops put down handcuffs and pick up fishing rods

share

Sam Kelway 

1 NEWS Reporter

Hundreds of families and police spent the morning on the waterfront for Blue Light's Kids Gone Fishin programme.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Sam Kelway

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

LIVE: Blitzbokke top pool B with clean win over Flying Fijians in Wellington

00:30
2
The young back spied a hole on halfway and once he got outside his man, the game-clinching try was never in doubt.

Watch: Sione Molia applies afterburners, blitzes French defence to give All Blacks Sevens quarter-finals berth

00:26
3
The incident took place outside Olga Klintsova’s apartment in St Petersburg last year and left her unconscious on the pavement.

Graphic warning: Russian mum gets payout after falling concrete slab knocks her out, narrowly misses child

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:11
5
The shocking incident took place on a beach south of Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Video: 'They let him die' - dolphin perishes after being mobbed by selfie-hunting beachgoers

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:29
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

The tanker was reportedly responding to a callout when the incident happened around 10pm.

Body washes up in Kapiti Coast

The man's body was found on the rocks by a member of the public just after 9am today.

00:50
More than 90 blazes have scorched 180,000 hectares, razed hundreds of homes, turned village schools to ashes and destroyed cattle herds.

Ferocious blaze continues to spread through Chile as residents battle flames to save homes

President Michelle Bachelet declared a state of emergency calling it the greatest forest disaster in the country's history.

00:30
Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.

Cordons lifted overnight after search for wanted man unsuccessful

Bristol Street cordons have been lifted after a property was cleared early Saturday morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ