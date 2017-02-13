Auckland cops hunt man accused of shocking broad daylight abduction attempt

Auckland police are searching for a man who allegedly abducted a woman in broad daylight and threw her into his car.

The woman, aged in her mid-20s, was walking in Eden Terrace in the early afternoon when a man grabbed her from behind.

After a struggle, she was able to escape from the vehicle.

The victim is stable, having been treated at Auckland Hospital.

The suspect has been described as being of Maori or Pacific Island heritage and he had tattoos on both arms.

The victim said he was wearing a red and white checked shirt with a grey T-shirt underneath.

She described the vehicle as a dark silver or grey medium sized SUV - the size of a Toyota RAV 4 or Honda CRV, but the make and model are not yet known - and she described the interior as being quite clean.