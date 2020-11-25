Auckland cop lied in court to protect his brother after neighbourhood brawl, watchdog finds

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an Auckland police officer lied in court to protect his brother following a physical altercation with neighbours.

Police at court. Source: istock.com

In a decision released today, the IPCA said the officer's brother was involved in the altercation on May 12 2018, and the officer was present and off-duty.

He separated the two parties during the incident, which later saw his brother charged with assaulting two of his neighbours - a mother and son - and using threatening language.

The brother pleaded guilty to assaulting the son, but denied threatening him and assaulting the mother.

When the case started going through the court system, a conflict of interest was recognised when the officer said he would volunteer as a witness in the case.

The judge who presided over the case rejected the defence's case, finding that "there was a clear attempt by the officer, and his brother's wife, to protect his brother by minimising his actions".

The Authority said "the officer lied in his evidence to the Court to minimise his brother's behaviour and protect him.

"Additionally, he breached the police conflict of interest policy by failing to adequately inform his supervisor of his involvement in the trial."

Police acknowledged the findings of the IPCA, but said their own criminal and employment investigations into the officer's conduct were still underway.