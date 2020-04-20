Auckland cop justified in fatally shooting machete-wielding man, watchdog finds

A police dog handler who fatally shot a South Auckland man last year was justified in using the deadly force, according to a watchdog.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Early on April 20 the officer responded to reports a member of the public was damaging property on the street while holding a machete.

Upon arriving at the Papatoetoe house the officer found Hitesh Lal, 43, attempting to get through the smashed window of a home whose residents, including young children, could be heard loudly screaming and crying from inside.

According to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report released today, when the police officer attempted to approach him, Lal had turned around and made "slashing motions" with the machete.

Fearful of the situation, the police handler withdrew his pistol with one hand while managing his dog with the other and screaming for Lal to drop the weapon.

Read more Man shot dead by police in South Auckland named

Lal had been screaming for the officer to shoot him, says the report.

The officer called for urgent assistance as he continued to back up roughly 30 metres down the street as Lal continued to swing the machete.

Lal cornered the officer down the end of a driveway which left him with no where to go.

The officer made the observation his dog would not be effective in taking Lal down so fired two shots at him.

Other police officers and medical staff, who arrived shortly afterwards, provided first aid but he was unable to be saved.

"At the time the officer fired each of the two shots Mr Lal was attacking him with a machete. The only possible alternative the officer had was to deploy his dog," IPCA chair Judge Colin Doherty said.