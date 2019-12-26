Auckland cop charged with careless driving over crash that left two people injured

A police officer has been charged with careless driving after two people were injured in a crash last year.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say she has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing injury following an on-duty incident on July 21 that happened on Great South Road in Manurewa.

"The constable was attending to a priority incident when she has allegedly driven through a red light at an intersection and crashed into another vehicle," Inspector Jared Pirret, Acting District Commander for Counties Manukau said.

The officer remains on active duty.