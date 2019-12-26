Auckland cop charged with careless driving over crash that left two people injured

A police officer has been charged with careless driving after two people were injured in a crash last year.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say she has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing injury following an on-duty incident on July 21 that happened on Great South Road in Manurewa.
"The constable was attending to a priority incident when she has allegedly driven through a red light at an intersection and crashed into another vehicle," Inspector Jared Pirret, Acting District Commander for Counties Manukau said.
The officer remains on active duty.
No one else was charged in relation to the crash.