TODAY |

Auckland cop charged with careless driving over crash that left two people injured

Source:  1 NEWS

A police officer has been charged with careless driving after two people were injured in a crash last year.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say she has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing injury following an on-duty incident on July 21 that happened on Great South Road in Manurewa.

"The constable was attending to a priority incident when she has allegedly driven through a red light at an intersection and crashed into another vehicle," Inspector Jared Pirret, Acting District Commander for Counties Manukau said.

The officer remains on active duty.

No one else was charged in relation to the crash.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Why police say you shouldn't shorten the year '2020' to '20'
2
Watch as six-year-old girl is joined by pod of orcas during her first time water skiing
3
Police bust finds over 1100 cannabis plants, $800k in cash at rural Feilding property
4
Person dies after being pulled from water at Whakatāne Heads
5
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Sydney man charged with touching young children outside primary school

Police bust finds over 1100 cannabis plants, $800k in cash at rural Feilding property

Decade ends strongly for property sellers with high asking prices, low availability
00:47

Watch as six-year-old girl is joined by pod of orcas during her first time water skiing