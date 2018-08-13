Auckland cop car appears to run red light, nearly collides with oncoming vehicle

Shocking Auckland Drivers
There has been a serious crash involving a motorbike and a ute on State Highway 2 in Hawke's Bay this afternoon.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the crash about 2.30pm in Tutira.
A Police spokesperson said the serious crash unit is responding.
There has been no comment on the status of those involved in the crash.
Police used road spikes to end a pursuit of two young people in a car north of Palmerston North this afternoon.
A driver allegedly failed to stop for police on State Highway 1 in Sanson.
Police ended the pursuit using road spikes nearly 25 kilometres south at Newbury Line at about 1.30pm.
A 16-year-old male and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested.