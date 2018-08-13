 

Auckland cop car appears to run red light, nearly collides with oncoming vehicle

Shocking Auckland Drivers
New Zealand
Accidents

Counties Manukau Police say driving incidents such as this are not tolerated, no matter who is driving.
New Zealand
Accidents
New Zealand
Accidents
Hawke's Bay

There has been a serious crash involving a motorbike and a ute on State Highway 2 in Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the crash about 2.30pm in Tutira.

A Police spokesperson said the serious crash unit is responding.

There has been no comment on the status of those involved in the crash.

New Zealand
Accidents
Hawke's Bay
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice

Police used road spikes to end a pursuit of two young people in a car north of Palmerston North this afternoon.

A driver allegedly failed to stop for police on State Highway 1 in Sanson.  

Police ended the pursuit using road spikes nearly 25 kilometres south at Newbury Line at about 1.30pm. 

A 16-year-old male and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested.

A 16-year-old male and 21-year-old female were arrested in Palmerston North, after a vehicle failed to stop in Sanson.
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice