Auckland construction company using technology to get youngsters into the industry

Source:  1 NEWS

While many employees around the country have learned the joy of working from home, there are some jobs that can't really be done from the comfort of your track pants.

A one-million-dollar simulator gives rookies a chance to drive a digger without messing up. Source: Seven Sharp

Jobs like being a television presenter, or a digger driver.

But in an industry like construction, that's crying out for more hands, could that be the future?

Seven Sharp's Lucas de Jong went to meet one construction company that's using technology to get youngsters in the game.

Check out the innovative new teaching method in the video above.

