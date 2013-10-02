Auckland commuters to face months of night-time motorway closures

Motorists travelling between Auckland and Northland are set to contend with months of night-time motorway closures.

Cars travelling on the motorway. Source: Breakfast

Beginning today, the Northern Motorway will be closed for roadworks five nights a week over the next four months.

The closures run from 9pm-5am each night, between Constellation Drive and Oteha Valley Road.

They will enable crews to resurface the 4km stretch of State Highway 1, re-paint road markings and relocate signage, the New Zealand Transport Agency says.

The works will lead to a reduced 80km/h speed limit because the lanes will be repainted to be narrower, the agency said.

Transport Agency spokesperson Chris Hunt said vehicles will be directed along the same detour routes past the road works each night.

"But drivers will need to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys," he said.

The works are in preparation for the Northern Corridor Improvements project, scheduled to start later this year.