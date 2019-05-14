TODAY |

Auckland commuters face disruption as train engineers strike

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Transport

The union for Auckland train engineers is warning that the city's commuters face significant disruption because of a 30 day strike that has started this morning.

The Rail and Maritime Union said 36 engineers had been locked out by their employer, CAF NZ, after issuing a strike notice last week.

Northern region organiser Rudd Hughes said the largely migrant workers were paid 13 per cent less than those doing similar work for other companies, such as KiwiRail, and they wanted parity.

He said before being locked out by CAF NZ, the engineers had opted to do a partial strike which meant they would do preventive work on trains to make sure they were safe, but would not carry out any corrective work on the units.

Mr Hughes said commuters might not be affected by the strike initially, but after three or four days without engineers to maintain the trains, there would be disruptions.

Auckland Transport said they had not been told by CAF NZ that the workers had been suspended and it was business as usual.

rnz.co.nz 

Auckland trains. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Texas A&M runner Infinite Tucker put it all on the line to get the gold against college teammate Robert Grant.
Watch: US hurdler pulls out 'Superman' dive at finish line, faceplants landing to win gold
2
Previously it wasn’t allowed due to health and safety reasons.
Exclusive: Foodstuffs will allow customers to bring containers from home for over-the-counter products
3
Shortland Street dedicates episode to Pua Magasiva
4
The chemicals are up to 70 times the strength of the plant they’re derived from.
Concerns for consumers as popularity of powerful essential oils increases
5
Rory Carroll told Nine News his daughter was left crying and “traumatised”.
Family kicked out of A-League match after father tried to take disabled daughter to toilet through restricted area
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:18
The former PM's comment came on the eve of Jacinda Ardern's summit in Paris on reigning in social media.

Changing hate speech laws would 'not necessarily' have prevented Christchurch attacks - Helen Clark

Otago community takes on major international mining company
01:54
There has been a lack of accurate detail on just where the $3 billion is going.

Provincial Growth Fund officials front after criticism swirls

Shortland Street dedicates episode to Pua Magasiva