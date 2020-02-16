Auckland commuters to face delays on Tamaki Drive due to cycleway construction

Aucklander's can expect distruptions over the next eight months on busy Tamaki Drive due to the construction of a new cycleway, which was kicked off today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It is the city's busiest bike track, averaging 1500 trips per day.

The new two-way $14 million cycleway will be built along the seaward side of Tamaki Drive, with a separated walking track.

The cycleway will be raised up to half a metre in places to protect against flooding.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said it will bring "a connecting of cycleways so that people can cycle safely, separated from the traffic, more people on bikes, less people in cars, more people enjoying it both as a recreational form and for commuting to work".