Auckland community case went to work while awaiting Covid-19 test result - attempted to call in sick

Auckland's latest community case of Covid-19 went to work in a customer-facing role at a clothing store after becoming unwell and while awaiting tests results.

Ministry of Health Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says the person became symptomatic on November 9 was tested on the 10th of November and went to work on the 11th of November despite being asked to self-isolate.

The person called their boss to let them know they were ill and had been tested for Covid-19 so couldn't come into work. However, after the conversation the person went to work the next day while awaiting results and wore a mask for the duration of their shift.

They tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins had a message for employees and employers at the 5pm briefing this afternoon.

"Our advice to everyone is if you are feeling sick stay home and please be good employers and make sure your staff say home if sick."

When asked for his opinion on what had taken place he said, "it’s a disappointing situation."

He says genome sequencing on the case is taking place and any more updates and decisions on alert levels will be made tomorrow afternoon.

The new mystery community case is an AUT student who became symptomatic on November 9 and was tested the next day.

They worked at the A-Z Collection store at 61 High Street from November 8 till November 11.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield this afternoon said the case means anyone recently connected with two Auckland locations will need to get tested and self-isolate.

"At this time as a very precautionary measure we are asking people who visited A-Z Collection at 61 High Street and/or who is a resident at or a visitor to the Vincent Residency at 106 Vincent St in central Auckland to seek a Covid-19 test and self-isolate until results come back.

"Dates of interest are anyone who has visited those two locations, or who live at the residence, are from Saturday, November 7 to today, Thursday, November 12," Bloomfield said.