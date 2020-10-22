Auckland college told risk ‘very low’ as student self-isolates after household member contracts Covid-19

A student at Auckland’s Rangitoto College is self-isolating after someone in their household, a family member, developed Covid-19.
But, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) is assuring the North Shore school that any risk to staff or other students was “very low”.
The student’s whole family is in self-isolation and no one else from the household had been at the school since the family member became contagious.
ARPHS said the student is well and has returned a negative test result.
“The school remains safe to attend. All school events can proceed as planned.”
This student is not considered a close contact of the case “as they have had minimal exposure to the person while this person was infectious”.
“They have only been at school for a very short time since their household member became sick.
“Please be assured that the student was very unlikely to have been infectious with Covid-19 while at school.”
ARPHS encouraged people to be vigilant of Covid-19 symptoms. The symptoms include a worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, temporary loss of smell and difficulty breathing.
People experiencing symptoms are asked to not attend school and call a doctor.
ARPHS asked parents to “discourage your children from speculating or identifying them [the student or their family] on social media”.
Yesterday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced two cases of community transmission. The cases were connected to a port worker who had contracted Covid-19.
Both of the cases are workplace contacts of the man.
Customers at the Greenhithe's The Malt in the North Shore were told yesterday evening a Covid-19-positive case had been at the venue on Friday night.
A spokesperson from ARPHS said a few close contacts in the pub have been identified and are being contacted.