Auckland college told risk ‘very low’ as student self-isolates after household member contracts Covid-19

A student at Auckland’s Rangitoto College is self-isolating after someone in their household, a family member, developed Covid-19.

Rangitoto College, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

But, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) is assuring the North Shore school that any risk to staff or other students was “very low”.

The student’s whole family is in self-isolation and no one else from the household had been at the school since the family member became contagious.

ARPHS said the student is well and has returned a negative test result.

“The school remains safe to attend. All school events can proceed as planned.”

This student is not considered a close contact of the case “as they have had minimal exposure to the person while this person was infectious”.

“They have only been at school for a very short time since their household member became sick.

“Please be assured that the student was very unlikely to have been infectious with Covid-19 while at school.”

ARPHS encouraged people to be vigilant of Covid-19 symptoms. The symptoms include a worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, temporary loss of smell and difficulty breathing.

People experiencing symptoms are asked to not attend school and call a doctor.

ARPHS asked parents to “discourage your children from speculating or identifying them [the student or their family] on social media”.

Yesterday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced two cases of community transmission. The cases were connected to a port worker who had contracted Covid-19.

Both of the cases are workplace contacts of the man.

Customers at the Greenhithe's The Malt in the North Shore were told yesterday evening a Covid-19-positive case had been at the venue on Friday night.

read more Locals get tested after Covid-19 case visits pub in Auckland's Greenhithe