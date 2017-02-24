 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland college blaze not suspicious

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police have deemed the fire which ripped though an Auckland school this morning not suspicious. 

Long Bay College is closed today after fire broke around 2.30am.
Source: 1 NEWS

A blaze engulfed a classroom block at Long Bay College, forcing the school to close today.

A police spokesperson said the fire did not "appear suspicious". 

The principal of Long Bay College Russell Brooke said it is gut wrenching to see the damage from the fire which ripped through the school overnight.  

The damaged wood work classroom block was refurbished 10-years ago. 

What "hits" Mr Brooke is the strong smell coming from the burnt building.

He applauded the fire crews for containing the fire and protecting other technology classes near by.

Long Bay College principal Russell Brooke inspects the scene after a fire hit a classroom block overnight.
Source: 1 NEWS

Just after 2.30am today fifteen fire appliances were called to the Auckland school.

Year 12 student Anastasia Zaikina, who lives near the college, said her parents woke her up because they could smell smoke.

"It was really surreal, it didn't seem it could happen at a school, especially mine," Long Bay College student Anastasia Zaikina said.
Source: 1 NEWS

They started walking down the street just before 3am and discovered the fire was at her school.

"You could hear the windows cracking and wood falling," she said.

"I've never seen anything like it."

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: Raw footage shows Oracle sailor almost sliced in half at high speed in heart-stopping overboard plunge

00:31
2
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

3
Magnitude 4.9 quake near Arthur's Pass on February 22.

Flurry of earthquakes hit inland South Island, including 'severe' rattle

00:46
4
Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'


00:25
5
The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.

Watch: Devastating Blues make a statement in Super Rugby opener, thumping Melbourne Rebels


00:30
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: Raw footage shows Oracle sailor almost sliced in half at high speed in heart-stopping overboard plunge

Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy, as this astonishing footage proves.

04:24
The superstar architect tells Jack and Hilary about his Kiwi visit and why tiny houses make sense.

'Give me residency, I'll move over! - Amazing Spaces star George Clarke can't get enough of New Zealand

The star architect tells Jack and Hilary about his NZ visit and why tiny houses make sense.

00:54
2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.

'Kanye West loves your brand' – the Kiwi clothing company fitting out one of music's biggest stars

2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.


06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ