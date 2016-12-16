Auckland City Mission says social services are maxed-out, with staff exhausted

The number of people reaching out to the Auckland City Mission has stretched resources and exhausted staff.

Chris Farrelly. Source: 1 NEWS

The charity says its social services are at capacity and despite more people being in need, it's unable to take on more clients.

The Mission is now central Auckland's only outreach provider of day-to-day support for people experiencing homelessness, after the closure of nearby homeless support services, Auckland City Missioner Chris Farrelly says.

The Homeless Outreach Team of six social workers are averaging 25 clients each, with many of those requiring daily contact and intensive care.

Staff are doing all they can but the need is increasing and services are struggling to meet demand, Mr Farrelly says.

"People don't come here unless they have to," he said.

"When families come in for an emergency food parcel, they sometimes have to wait for several hours in our draughty waiting room before someone can see them."

While food is always appreciated, the Mission needs funds to help clients get on their feet.

The Auckland City Mission's Winter Appeal kicks off this week and the charity is asking all Aucklanders to contribute by donating much-needed funds.

"If you live in Auckland, this could be your neighbour, colleague, or a family whose child goes to your child's school," Mr Farrelly said.