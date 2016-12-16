Auckland City Mission puts on NZ's largest Christmas lunch for 2,000 people

More than 550 volunteers will help put on Christmas lunch for 2000 people in Auckland at the annual event organised by Auckland City Mission.

It's New Zealand's largest Christmas lunch and the logistics are huge.

The volunteers have spent hours decorating and setting up tables at the Viaduct Events Centre.

They then cook 2,000 chicken drumsticks and 540kg of vegetables and slice 300kg of ham.

For dessert, bucket-loads of jelly are prepared to go with ice cream bars.

The doors open at 11.30am on Christmas Day.

Entertainment will be provided until lunch is served at 12.30pm. Every guest receives a gift.