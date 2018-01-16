 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland City Mission gets $16.7m Government cash injection

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland is set to receive an increase in beds for drug and alcohol detoxification, the Government announced today, injecting $16.7 million into the Auckland City Mission. 

Person sleeping on bus stop bench in Auckland City

Source: Te Karere

Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said today that "detoxification and treatment programmes make a significant difference".

"Demand for these services is high and too often people are waiting too long to get the help they need. To help ease that pressure, Cabinet has approved $16.7 million in one-off funding to build two floors of the Auckland City Mission’s new Mission HomeGround development."

There are 20 detoxification beds in Auckland, with the funding boost set to increase it to 30. 

The $16.7m will come from the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

People heard pleading in 911 call as they desperately try and save US skier Bode Miller's daughter from drowning

2
The Black Caps great talks to ONE News reporter Kimberlee Downs ahead of the opening Test against Australia in Brisbane.

New Zealand cricket great Sir Richard Hadlee diagnosed with bowel cancer

3
Car modifications sold online in New Zealand may not be legal for the purposes they are suggesting.

NZTA warns car enthusiasts about illegal light modifications as TradeMe looks at sellers fudging the details

4

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

5
The accused was granted name suppression, having been charged with the murder of Amber Rose, found dead on Saturday.

Family of teen allegedly murdered in Dunedin, Amber-Rose Rush, 'devastated' after her mother dies

'Symbol of vibrant future' - First images of preliminary design for renovated Christchurch Cathedral Square revealed

Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said the images are "aspirational" and could change, but their first goal is for the social regeneration of the square.

01:04
The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.

Watch: The unscripted moments of the Trump-Kim summit that made it totally surreal

The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.

Battle to protect lucrative mānuka honey industry from international competitors to cost $5.5m

It's worth $180m but could double in 10 years with protection.

The Black Caps great talks to ONE News reporter Kimberlee Downs ahead of the opening Test against Australia in Brisbane.

New Zealand cricket great Sir Richard Hadlee diagnosed with bowel cancer

New Zealand cricket revealed the news in a statement this morning.

Police car generic.

Man charged with murder over death of five-month-old baby in Upper Hutt

The man, who police say is known to the baby, is due to appear in Wellington District Court today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 