Auckland City Mission gets $16.7m Government cash injection

Auckland is set to receive an increase in beds for drug and alcohol detoxification, the Government announced today, injecting $16.7 million into the Auckland City Mission.

Source: Te Karere

Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said today that "detoxification and treatment programmes make a significant difference".

"Demand for these services is high and too often people are waiting too long to get the help they need. To help ease that pressure, Cabinet has approved $16.7 million in one-off funding to build two floors of the Auckland City Mission’s new Mission HomeGround development."

There are 20 detoxification beds in Auckland, with the funding boost set to increase it to 30.