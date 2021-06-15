Auckland City Hospital contacts staff after nurse tests positive

Auckland City Hospital has been put on high alert after one of its nurses was identified as part of the Auckland Covid-19 outbreak.

Signage for the entrance to Auckland City Hospital, New Zealand. Source: istock.com

Five linked community cases of the virus's Delta variant have now been found.

The nurse is a close contact of someone who worked with the first case to be discovered. The Ministry of Health said the health worker was fully vaccinated and had been working in recent days.

Auckland City Hospital has written to all staff asking them to stay home if unwell, to wear masks and to restrict their movement around the buildings as much as possible.

The email also asks anyone who worked on Ward 65 in the past five days to get a Covid-19 test.

The ministry said the four cases reported this morning are a workmate of the case announced yesterday and three contacts of the workmate.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed this morning that the 58-year-old Devonport man, whose case was the first discovered, has the Delta variant.

New Zealand Nursing Organisation manager of industrial services Glenda Alexander said despite the country's best efforts to keep the Delta variant out, it had arrived, and she was saddened to hear a nursing colleague had been affected.

The organisation yesterday called the planned nationwide nurses strike. Alexander said while they remained frustrated with chronic understaffing, withdrawing strike action during a national emergency was the right thing to do.