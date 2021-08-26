Auckland church playing big role in stamping out Delta

Hopes are high currently that New Zealand is nearing the peak of the current Covid-19 outbreak and numbers might soon start to fall.

Part of the credit for that needs to go to an Auckland church, who, on hearing they were a well-attended location of interest, rose up together to get the right messages out.

The Assembly of God Church in Māngere have a dedicated and loyal congregation when they’re not in lockdown, so on August 15, they gathered as usual.

But among the 500-plus parishioners, there was one unwanted presence at the service - Delta.

The church moved swiftly, ensuring worshippers were isolating and getting tested, with their efforts even getting a shout out from Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield in the 1pm updates.

Jerome Mika, from The Cause Collective, joined Seven Sharp on Thursday to discuss how the community came together to take down Delta.