Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

The onset of summery weather continues in many parts of the country today, with some areas getting temperatures as high as 30 degrees.

Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.
Source: Breakfast

MetService says it should largely continue to be fine, sunny skies this week, with a persistent ridge of high pressure bringing warm and settled weather.

The high pressure could also mean thunderstorms in the afternoons, MetService warns, adding that warm weather last week led to 40,000 lightning strikes being registered across the country.

A slow-moving front will bring some rain to Fiordland and the far south today and tomorrow before weakening.

Temperature-wise, Blenheim is looking like a hot-spot today with a forecast of 30 degrees by 4pm, while Alexandra could get as high as 31 degrees.

In the main centres today, Aucklanders can expect a little morning cloud then clear skies and a high of 26 degrees.

Wellington will have a bit more cloud, with a brisk northerly wind, but will reach a high of 22 degrees.

Those in Christchurch can expect hot temperatures - up to 28 degrees by 2pm.

For a full weather forecast, see our weather section here.

