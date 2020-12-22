Auckland choir for 'homeless and marginalised' takes music to streets to spread Christmas cheer

A choir largely made up of people who are homeless are taking to the streets of Auckland to spread some Christmas cheer.

By Logan Church

The Auckland Street Choir, which has up to 30 members, has been busy performing on central Auckland streets in the run up to Christmas.

But, for some of its members, it had become more than just a chance to sing.

Jaewyn Major had battled – and overcome – an alcohol addiction and had spent several months in hospital.

She was now a passionate member of the choir.

“I can be in absolute pain... I am on a lot of painkillers [but] I can go into that choir and by the end of the night I don’t feel any pain at all,” she said.

The choir specifically invited the “homeless and the marginalised”. It sings music from several genres – from waiata to Christmas carols.

“On one side of me I might have someone who is living on the streets and on the other side have someone who has a great job... it doesn't matter we are all equal,” said Major.

“It doesn't matter what religion, sexuality, if you have mental health issues - you can walk in there not knowing anybody but leave with a whole new group of friends.”

Harlem Potangaroa helped lead the choir, and said it welcomed everyone.

“The kaupapa of this choir is basically for the marginalised people,” he said.

“It’s not compulsory for anybody to come in, it is practically an invitation for any weaknesses that they have.”