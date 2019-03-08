Auckland children should now be vaccinated against measles at 12 months, authorities advise

It's now recommended by health authorities that children in Auckland get their first MMR vaccination at 12 months rather than 15 months, as the region experiences a measles outbreak.

The recommendation comes from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) and the Ministry of Health.

This year there have been 104 cases of measles in Auckland with 43 per cent of those affecting children under the age of five.

ARPHS Clinical Director Dr Julia Peters says, "We have seen a significant number of young babies with measles, many of whom have been hospitalised. Receiving the first dose of MMR at 12 months will increase levels of immunity in the community and provide added protection for these infants."

ARPHS are asking primary care providers to recall all children aged less than five years who have missed out on their MMR vaccination.

"The virus is now spreading around the Auckland region. The only effective way to reduce the impact of measles is to increase vaccination rates in the region," says Dr Peters in a statement.

There are no other changes in the vaccination schedule for other parts of New Zealand at this stage.

ARPHS say if children are travelling to countries where there are measle outbreaks they can be vaccinated with MMR as early as six months.

Starship has welcomed this announcement with nurse Leilani Hipa saying, "The team at Starship Hospital have seen some very unwell children coming in with measles."

"It’s heart-breaking that kids are suffering like this from a preventable illness. Parents, it’s really important you get your children vaccinated so they can avoid catching this horrible virus. Your kids can have the vaccination free of charge at your GP."

“What I tell the families I work with is that vaccination is not just for them, it’s for those around them who are vulnerable and are not able to get the vaccination, such as young babies and people undergoing some cancer treatments. Do it for those who can’t," Ms Hipa says.

For more information or advice on measles, call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or see the Auckland Regional Public Health Service or Ministry of Health websites.