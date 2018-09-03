Auckland childcare company offering 14-hour days to suit parents' work habits

A childcare company with centres located around Auckland has announced extended opening hours in response to the changing work habits of parents.

Rainbow Corner is now offering to look after children 14 hours a day, opening from 6am until 8pm, according to Stuff.

The company's managing director, Rrahul Dosshi said parents tend to work extended hours and "that's just the changing landscape of the workforce around us".

Mr Dosshi said the centre is also considering providing overnight education, but will wait and see how the new opening hours work for parents.