Auckland child who ingested liquid 'fantasy' drug discharged from hospital

An Auckland child who was hospitalised on Tuesday after ingesting the drug GBL has been discharged, police say.

St John Ambulance took the girl to Starship Hospital in a critical condition after being called to Great South Rd, Takanini, at around 7pm on Tuesday.

Oranga Tamariki's South Auckland regional manager Alison Cronin today told 1 NEWS the girl "is safe and is with family".

Police say initial indications are that she ingested class B drug GBL, also known as fantasy or liquid ecstasy.

She was discharged from hospital yesterday, police confirmed today.

Authorities have declined to reveal the girl's age.

Cronin said police made immediate contact with the agency following the incident.

“We are working with wider family to make sure the child and their sibling are safe," she says.

“We will also to continue to work with local police as they investigate what happened.”