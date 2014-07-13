TODAY |

Auckland child who ingested liquid 'fantasy' drug discharged from hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland child who was hospitalised on Tuesday after ingesting the drug GBL has been discharged, police say.

Auckland's Starship Hospital Source: 1 NEWS

St John Ambulance took the girl to Starship Hospital in a critical condition after being called to Great South Rd, Takanini, at around 7pm on Tuesday.

Oranga Tamariki's South Auckland regional manager Alison Cronin today told 1 NEWS the girl "is safe and is with family".

Police say initial indications are that she ingested class B drug GBL, also known as fantasy or liquid ecstasy.

She was discharged from hospital yesterday, police confirmed today.

Authorities have declined to reveal the girl's age.

Cronin said police made immediate contact with the agency following the incident. 

“We are working with wider family to make sure the child and their sibling are safe," she says.

“We will also to continue to work with local police as they investigate what happened.”

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland child who ingested liquid 'fantasy' drug discharged from hospital
2
Twitter warns users over Donald Trump death threats
3
Hundreds of sites to open for advance voting from today
4
World reacts to Trump's Covid-19 infection with shock, sympathy and mockery
5
Labour Party shoots down any chance of working with Advance NZ after election
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today

Māori Party promises $19m cash injection for kapa haka competition Te Matatini

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein charged with six more sexual assaults

South Island weather forecast upgraded to warning with strong wind gusts and heavy rain ahead