Auckland celebrates its 178th anniversary on land and water

Many Kiwis enjoyed a day off in the sun as Auckland and other places celebrated their founding with a public holiday.

Today marks the day William Hobson, a commander in the royal navy, arrived in the Bay of Islands.

Among the special events which happened in Auckland to mark the day were the Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival on the city's stunning waterfront as well as the Auckland Anniversary Regatta.

The annual Laneway Festival in Albert Park was a sell-out, but a ticket machine glitch saw some frustrated festival-goers forced to wait outside in the hot sun while it was fixed.