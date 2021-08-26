Auckland CBD tourism school in Covid locations of interest

A tourism school in Auckland's CBD, a schoolboy rugby game and a clinical centre are among new sites added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest on Thursday.

Students and staff from the NZ School of Tourism who were on Level 7 or 8 on Thursday 12 August have been advised to isolate for 14 days and get tested as well. Source: 1 NEWS

There are now 499 locations included as New Zealand's Delta variant outbreak continues to grow.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announced 68 new cases in the community on Thursday, bringing the country's total to 277 cases.

A rugby game at De La Salle College in Māngere was added to the list five days after a student from the school tested positive.

The match happened on Saturday 14 August at the school between 9am and midday, anyone who attended the game is now asked to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure and get tested.

Meanwhile, Ōtāhuhu College has also been listed as a location of interest, making it the 10th school tied to the outbreak, along with the NZ School of Tourism.

A Covid-infected person attended the college on Monday August 16 and Tuesday the 17th while infectious, Ōtāhuhu College confirmed on social media.

Staff and students are now being asked to self-isolate with their household for 14 days and get tested.

There has also been a large number of bus routes added.

One of the more notable locations added Thursday afternoon was the Greenlane Clinical Centre in Epsom from 11am to 1pm on Tuesday 17 August.

The Ministry of Health said those who were at the clinical centre at that time should self-isolate and if symptoms develop, get tested. Anyone contacted by the ADHB, MOH or PHU should also follow any instructions given.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern added on Thursday that it was "encouraging" to see less locations of interest being linked back to the daily increase in cases.

She noted that it's a positive sign the Alert Level 4 restrictions are helping to control the outbreak.

Ōtāhuhu College, Ōtāhuhu, Auckland.

Those who visited the location are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. If they become symptomatic, isolate and get tested.

Earlier today, the City Fitness gym in Wairau Park joined the list after a case visited between 8pm and 10.30pm on August 10.

Those at the gym during this time are asked to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested.

The Warehouse in West City has also been added, with those in the store between 6.45 pm and 8.30 pm on August 13 asked to self-isolate and get tested.