Auckland CBD street where pedestrians outnumber cars by 14-1 to get 'people friendly' redesign

A busy Auckland CBD street popular for its shopping and dining is about to get a pedestrian friendly makeover.

From October 15, High Street will be redesigned over seven months into a "vibrant people-friendly thoroughfare."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says it’s about designing High Street around the needs of the people who use it most.

“Traffic counts show that pedestrians on High Street outnumber vehicles 14-to-1, but the street isn’t set up for them—large numbers of people are squeezed onto narrow footpaths by a small number of cars, reducing enjoyment, safety and air quality.

“By rebalancing towards people instead of vehicles we can create a thriving commercial and cultural area for everyone, not simply a parking lot,” Mr Goff says.

The redesign will begin at the north end of the street where on-street parking will be replaced with widened footpaths and new furniture, planter boxers and more.

Auckland Council say they will use feedback from businesses and the public when redesigning the street.

