Auckland CBD shop among newest locations of interest for Covid-positive border worker

A phone repair store on Auckland’s Queen Street has been identified among locations of interest after a border worker visited the store before testing positive for Covid-19 this week.

Funtech on Queen Street, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

The case, known as Case C, was announced yesterday evening.

Three new times of interest were announced by the Health Ministry at noon today.

They are the Local Barber Mt Roskill South on April 7 between 2 to 4pm, Terminus Dairy on March 29 between 4.30pm to 5.30pm and Funtech on Queen Street on March 20 from 5.20pm to 6.25pm.

Anyone who had been at these locations is considered a casual contact.

The times and locations announced today are in addition to a number of locations of interest reported yesterday.

These people are asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms. They’re asked to call Healthline if they have had any symptoms in the past 14 days.

Case C works at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland and was a close contact of last week’s Covid-19 case, a security guard dubbed Case B.

Genome sequencing on Case B showed they and the Grand Millennium cleaner who tested positive for Covid on March 21, known as Case A, were genomically linked to a returnee who arrived back in New Zealand on March 13.

The Ministry of Health has a full list of locations and times of interest on its website.