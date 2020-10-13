Auckland CBD McDonald's, one of first to open in NZ, closes after nearly 45 years of service

Auckland's well-known Queen Street McDonald's is closing its doors after nearly 45 years of service.

McDonald's iconic Queen St store. Source: 1 NEWS

However, fans of the golden arches needn't worry as it's opening a new location just two doors away.

The large Queen Street location was the franchise's second ever store to open in New Zealand in July 1977.

McDonald's new Queen St store is opening a few doors down. Source: 1 NEWS

The first store was opened in Porirua in June 1976.

First New Zealand McDonald's opens in Porirua, June, 1976. Source: McDonald's

A McDonald's spokesperson told 1 NEWS the reason behind the restaurant's move, 43 years after it first opened.

“We’re relocating our Queen Street restaurant a few doors down. As part of our normal cycle of updating our restaurants, we’ve been looking at options with the existing restaurant.

"There are some constraints that mean a relocation is the best option to provide customers with a modern dining experience. The new restaurant will open in about a week’s time.”

New McDonald's Queen St location. Source: 1 NEWS

The original 260 Queen Street McDonald's has changed over the years, and used to house a large playground on the top floor - once packed with kids racing around after consuming Happy Meals.