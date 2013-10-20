Auckland car fire leaves person with critical injuries

A woman was left critically injured today after a car caught fire in Te Atatu, Auckland.

Fire appliance Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS emergency services were called at 8.10am today.

The car was on fire in the driveway.

Neighbours living opposite the address of the incident told of an explosion which alerted them to the fire.

They said the woman was very badly injured when they got to her property.

She was taken to Auckland Hospital with critical injuries.

"We are working with Fire Service to establish the cause of the fire and are not in a position to comment further at this early stage."

NZ Herald reported a witness said they helped "drag" a woman from the car.